Leo Palaca stars at FIGME Golf’s Anniversary tournament

Leo Palaca won the recent NMC Healthcare's 15th Freedom Day Golf Invitational in celebration of the 16th FIGME Anniversary and 126th Philippine Independence Day at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.
Celebrating his first year as a member of the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME) Leo shot a front nine of 36 and a back nine 34 and a total of 41 Stableford points with a 7/8 handicap allowance format to top the field of 52 invited golfers.
Highlights of the four handicapper’s performance included birdies on holes 3, 6, 10 and 18.
The next event in September will see Leo playing off a scratch handicap.
The ceremonial opening tee shot was led by the Philippine Embassay’s Vice-Consul Paola Ebora.
Ramon Navea, Chairman of FIGME, said: “We have had another strong season in FIGME. We especially thank NMC Healthcare leading the patronage of FIGME's annual Freedom Day Event, as well as all our other sponsors and supporters.
“We look forward to reconvening in September for the start of our new FIGME season.”
Results
(Stableford Points)
Champion Leo Palaca (4) 41.
Platinum Division
Champion: Jay Martin Yap (8) 32.
1st Runner-Up: Andries Lategan (9) 30.
2nd Runner-Up: Marc Smart (5) 29.
Gold Division
Champion: Greg Gonzales (12) 32.
1st Runner-Up: Ramon Navea (13) 29.
2nd Runner-Up: Matthew Wells (11) 27.
Silver Division
Champion: Mark Snazell (18) 31.
1st Runner-Up: Randy Lanza (14) 26.
2nd Runner-Up: Phil Dyson (15) 25.
Ladies’ Division
Champion: Amore Amparo (16) 26.
1st Runner-up: Rose Bell (19( 22.
