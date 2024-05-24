E-Paper

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad storm into final against Kolkata Knight Riders

Former champions win by 36 runs in tense playoff at hot and humid Chennai

By Team KT

Sunrisers Hyderabad will bid to win the IPL for a second time when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday's final. - Instagram
Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 10:05 PM

Former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad stormed into the final of the 2024 Indian Premier League after recording a comfortable 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India on Friday.

Put into bat first after Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss SRH scored 175 for nine runs in 20 overs and then restricted RR to 139 for seven.


Sunrisers, who won the IPL in2016 winners under David Warner's magnificent captaincy, will new meet two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in Sunday’s final. KKR won the tournament in 2012 and 2014.

More to follow ...


Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 176 for nine in 20 overs

Rajasthan Royals: 139 for seven in 20 overs


