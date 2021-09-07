You've made our country proud: Sheikh Mohamed hails UAE Paralympic athletes
The national team won the country a combined total of three medals at the Games
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday commended the nation's Paralympic athletes for their achievements at the Games earlier this week.
UAE's Abdullah Sultan Alaryani and Mohamed Al Hammadi won a combined total of three medals during the Tokyo Paralympics that ended on September 5.
While Alaryani won the country's first gold medal in the men's 50m rifle, Al Hammadi bagged a silver and bronze in the men's 800m T34 and 100m T34 respectively.
"Congratulations to Abdullah Alaryani, Mohamed Al-Qayed Al Hammadi and the entire UAE Paralympics team on their remarkable achievements in Tokyo," said Sheikh Mohamed in a post on Twitter.
"You have made our country proud," he added.
Congratulations to Abdullah Alaryani, Mohamed Al-Qayed Al Hammadi and the entire UAE Paralympics team on their remarkable achievements in Tokyo. You have made our country proud. I also commend Japan for its successful hosting of the Games. pic.twitter.com/5I73oaNkkF— (@MohamedBinZayed) September 7, 2021
The Crown Prince also commended Japan for its successful hosting of the Games, which came on the heels of its hosting of the Olympics in July.
