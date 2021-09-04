Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: Mohamed Al Hammadi wins UAE's third medal

Web report/Tokyo
Filed on September 4, 2021
Photo: Wam

This is the athlete's second medal at the sporting event


UAE athlete Mohamed Al Hammadi won the country its third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, bagging a silver in the men's 800m T34 on Saturday.

The Emirati came second in the race, clocking a time of 1:45.59. This is Hammadi's second medal at the Paralympics; he had won the UAE its first medal earlier this week when he came third in the men's 100m T34.

Tunisian Walid Ktila took the gold with a race time of 1:45.50, while Chinese athlete Yang Wang rounded up the top three with a season best time of 1:45.68.

On Friday, the UAE's Abdullah Sultan Alaryani won the country its first gold medal in the men's 50m rifle event.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/tokyo-paralympics-mohamed-al-hammadi-wins-uaes-third-medal macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1049,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 