Tokyo Paralympics: Mohamed Al Hammadi wins UAE's third medal
This is the athlete's second medal at the sporting event
UAE athlete Mohamed Al Hammadi won the country its third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, bagging a silver in the men's 800m T34 on Saturday.
The Emirati came second in the race, clocking a time of 1:45.59. This is Hammadi's second medal at the Paralympics; he had won the UAE its first medal earlier this week when he came third in the men's 100m T34.
Tunisian Walid Ktila took the gold with a race time of 1:45.50, while Chinese athlete Yang Wang rounded up the top three with a season best time of 1:45.68.
On Friday, the UAE's Abdullah Sultan Alaryani won the country its first gold medal in the men's 50m rifle event.
