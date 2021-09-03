Tokyo Paralympics: UAE's Sultan Alaryani wins gold

Sultan Alaryani won the men's 50m rifle event

UAE's Abdullah Sultan Alaryani won the country's first gold medal in the men's 50m rifle at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday.

Sultan Alaryani's gold came after Mohamed Al Hammadi won a bronze in the men's 100m T34 at the Tokyo Games.

Alaryani, who had won the silver medal at Rio 2016, jumped to the top spot after shooting a score of 453.6.

It is the two-time world champion’s second Paralympic title; he won the gold in London in 2012 and a silver at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. For Alaryani, it is his fifth games medal.

The 51-year-old beat off a challenge from Laslo Suranji, 42, the defending Paralympic champion from Serbia, who won the silver. Youngjip Shim of Korea, 47, won his first Paralympic medal, a bronze.