Tokyo Paralympics: UAE's Sultan Alaryani wins gold
Sultan Alaryani won the men's 50m rifle event
UAE's Abdullah Sultan Alaryani won the country's first gold medal in the men's 50m rifle at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday.
# 50 3 ## pic.twitter.com/VYRgKGZj9O— (@wamnews) September 3, 2021
Sultan Alaryani's gold came after Mohamed Al Hammadi won a bronze in the men's 100m T34 at the Tokyo Games.
Abdulla Alaryani #UAE claims #Gold in men's R7 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 while Laslo Ji #SRB gets the #Silver ! Medals switch from #Rio2016 !— #ShootingParaSport #Tokyo2020 (@ShootingPara) September 3, 2021
Youngjip Shim #KOR takes home his first #Paralympic #Broze medal!
Congratulations gentlemen!!#Paralympics #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/HhtZFAn899
Alaryani, who had won the silver medal at Rio 2016, jumped to the top spot after shooting a score of 453.6.
It is the two-time world champion’s second Paralympic title; he won the gold in London in 2012 and a silver at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. For Alaryani, it is his fifth games medal.
The 51-year-old beat off a challenge from Laslo Suranji, 42, the defending Paralympic champion from Serbia, who won the silver. Youngjip Shim of Korea, 47, won his first Paralympic medal, a bronze.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
