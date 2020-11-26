Photos: Diego Maradona leaves football fans in tears KT Report Published on November 26, 2020 at 14.59

1 of 11 Thousands of people thronged the streets in Argentina to mourn the death of their World Cup legend Diego Maradona. Naples, in southern Italy, also saw an outpouring of emotions after the announcement of the death of the football legend who famously guided the modest Italian club to two league titles in 1987 and 1990. - Reuters

2 of 11 Front pages of Italian newspapers in Rome after the death of Diego Maradona. (AP)

3 of 11 People gather at the top of the Quartieri Spagnoli in Naples, Italy, after the announcement of Maradona's death. (AFP)

4 of 11 Fans mourn the death of of the soccer icon outside the Diego Amrando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires. (Reuters)

5 of 11 Thousands of people gathered outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires to mourn the death of the soccer legend. (Reuters)

6 of 11 A fan of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona cries in Buenos Aires. (AFP)

7 of 11 A man carries his daughter as he joins mourners outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. (Reuters)

8 of 11 The Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Buenos saw an outpouring of emotions. (Reuters)

9 of 11 People in Naples, Italy, came out in big numbers to mourn the death of Maradona. (AFP)

10 of 11 People came out in large numbers in Naples despite the Covid protocols to mourn the demise of the Napoli legend. (AFP)