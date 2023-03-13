Watch: UAE astronaut poses riddle, invites 'smart ones' to crack his quiz

The Emirati pioneer is keen to help build a new generation of scientists and dreamers who will contribute to the UAE’s space programme

Calling all 'smart' earthlings: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has a riddle for you.

In his latest video from the International Space Station (ISS), the Sultan of Space poses a question about the mysterious science behind spinning objects. He demonstrates his point three times using a tablet: the first two motions see the tablet rotating in a single direction each time. On the third spin, however, the tablet starts rotating in a diamond pattern.

"The smart one is the person who can tell us why this is happening," teases AlNeyadi. And no, this has nothing to do with space or weightlessness because the astronaut is quick to add that curious folks could "try it on Earth" too.

You can see the video for yourself here:

The Emirati pioneer — who made history earlier this month by becoming the first Arab astronaut on a long-duration space mission — is keen to help build a new generation of scientists and dreamers who will contribute to the UAE’s space programme.

Last week, the scientist took a break from his work on the station to interact with students from Jumeirah College Dubai, as part of a weekly initiative to engage with students while in space. During the conversation, students were able to grill him on everything from what blast-off was like to his work on the station — and even what he had for breakfast (the response proved to be an eye-opener to some!).

On March 3, AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates docked at the ISS, which will be his home for the next six months. During his stay, he will partner with various space agencies to carry out a diverse array of experiments for scientific research as well as participate in community outreach programmes.

