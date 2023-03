Watch: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi crosses over country today in International Space Station

The ISS crossed UAE's night skies between 8pm and 8.02pm

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 11:04 PM

Sultan AlNeyadi, UAE's beloved astronaut, today passed over the Emirates in International Space Station.

AlNeyadi, currently on a six-month mission in the ISS, visibly crossed over the country on March 12 between 8pm and 8.02pm.

The solar panels on the International Space Station shone in the night sky as the Astronomical Seal Observatory of the International Astronomy Centre filmed the iconic moment.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: