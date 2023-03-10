Look: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi hits treadmill in space, shares workout routine

Practising jiu-jitsu while wearing his kimono is among the things he had planned to do on ISS — will it be his next out-of-this-world fitness flex?

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is making sure he's staying healthy for his six-month space mission by sticking to an exercise routine.

On Friday, a week after he and the rest of Crew-6 arrived on the International Space Station, he tweeted a photo of him on a treadmill.

“On Earth, exercising is important. In space, it's vital. Aboard the International Space Station, we exercise for 2.5 hours every day to avoid muscle atrophy and bone loss triggered by microgravity," he wrote.

Remember when the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, called up AlNeyadi ahead of his liftoff? He reminded him that “the important thing is to maintain your daily workout so that your muscles remain strong when you return".

This update shows the Emirati astronaut hasn't forgotten Sheikh Mohamed's advice.

There are two treadmills aboard the ISS. The Russian Treadmill (BD-2) — found in the Russian segment of the space station — allows crew members to walk and run with a speed from 2.4 to 20 kmph.

And the second one, which AlNeyadi is seen using, is called Colbert or Combined Operational Load Bearing External Resistance Treadmill, a second-generation US treadmill on the space station. It features data collection devices that will allow scientists and doctors to evaluate how effective the exercise is in reducing the amount of bone and muscle density loss due to microgravity exposure. It allows crew members to walk and run with a speed from 4.8 to 20kmph.

The equipment called TVIS — or Treadmill with Vibration Isolation Stabilisation System — allows astronauts to run without vibrating delicate microgravity science experiments in adjacent labs.

Is Jiu-jitsu next?

AlNeyadi earlier said he would wear his jiu-jitsu kimono and practise his martial art moves while cruising in space. Keeping his body in top shape is vital to accomplishing his space mission and AlNeyadi, who has been training jiu-jitsu for almost a decade, said it has kept him in top form during his hectic trainings.

