Watch: UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi floats around ISS, shares stunning views of Earth from space

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:08 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 10:13 AM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has floated around the International Space Station (ISS) with a camera in hand as he gave the world a guided tour of the orbital outpost.

He took to Twitter to share the video that shows stunning views of Earth as the ISS orbits over 400km above the planet.

At the time of taking the video, the ISS is over Africa.

AlNeyadi got his first views of Earth from the Cupola Observational Module aboard the ISS.

"The further we journey from Earth, the more we realise just how precious it truly is. Let us cherish and preserve this incredible planet we call home," he tweeted.

He begins the video with the traditional Arab-Islamic greeting of Assalamualaikum, which means peace be upon you. He is then seen interacting with a fellow astronaut onboard, who is busy capturing the views of Earth with his own camera.

