Want to chat with UAE astronaut in space? Sultan AlNeyadi to interact with residents from ISS

'A call with space' will take place at various venues across all seven emirates and the first event is scheduled to be held at Dubai Opera

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced the launch of 'A Call With Space,' an exclusive event featuring Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, which will be held across the UAE.

As part of the roadshow, the public will have the opportunity to interact live with Sultan, who is currently on the International Space Station (ISS) undertaking the longest Arab space mission in history.

“A Call with Space” will take place at various venues across all seven emirates of the UAE. The first event is scheduled to be held at the prestigious Dubai Opera on March 21 at 2:30 pm, with doors opening from 2pm onwards. Due to limited seating, interested individuals are advised to book their place today by visiting the following link: https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/a-call-with-space.

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience for aspiring astronauts, space enthusiasts, and anyone interested in learning more about the ISS and space.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, said, “This initiative is a powerful testament to MBRSC’s unwavering commitment to making space accessible for all. By sharing Sultan’s journey into space, we aim to inspire not only the next generation of space enthusiasts but also the wider community.

"Through such events, we hope to ignite a lifelong passion for space exploration and foster a culture of curiosity, innovation, and exploration in the UAE. We aim to encourage young minds to dream big and pursue their ambitions in the realm of space and beyond.”

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to ask Sultan questions about life on the ISS, including the day-to-day activities of astronauts, scientific research conducted in microgravity, and the challenges faced while living in the unique environment of space.

Managed by the MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme, the UAE Astronaut Programme prepares Emirati astronauts for manned missions to the ISS and other destinations in space. It is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

AlNeyadi arrived at the ISS on March 3, becoming the second Emirati and the second Arab to board the orbiting science laboratory. His mission, the longest by an Arab astronaut, is expected to bolster the UAE’s position as a leading space-faring nation in the Middle East.

The UAE has successfully launched several space missions in recent years. In September 2019, the country’s first astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, completed an eight-day mission to the ISS, generating worldwide attention.

In February 2021, the UAE’s Hope Probe successfully entered Mars’ orbit, marking the first interplanetary mission by an Arab country. The mission’s design, development, and operations are led by the MBRSC. The probe has been examining Mars’ atmosphere and weather patterns over the past two years.

The MBRSC has also launched multiple satellites, including DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2, used for remote sensing applications, and KhalifaSat, the first 100% Emirati-built Satellite.

