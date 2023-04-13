Have you seen UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's new look in space?

Check out how good their 'salon' is on board the International Space Station

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM

Remember how a section of the International Space Station (ISS) turned into barbershop recently as UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi got a haircut? Well, we haven't seen his new do — until a top official of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre shared the picture today.

MBRSC director-general Salem Al Marri tweeted a photo in the early hours of Thursday, with a caption that reads: "Sultan's new look"

The tweet was posted soon after the media edition of 'A Call with Space’ with AlNeyadi was held on Wednesday evening at Dubai’s Museum of the Future. It was part of the second episode of the MBRSC's countrywide outreach initiative.

The 41-year-old astronaut, who is currently on board the ISS for the longest Arab space mission, told the UAE media that he is in a good mental space and is maintaining a “constant body weight.”

“Time flies very fast in space. We are so busy that we can’t feel the time pass by. We see 16 sunrises and sunsets every day. But we have adapted to this biological clock. Being in a sleeping bag was difficult initially but later it was enjoyable. Weightlessness is a thrill that I cannot describe," he said.

On April 28, Al Neyadi will be making history again as the first Arab who would do a spacewalk.

The six-and-a-half-hour extravehicular activity (EVA) wil make the UAE only the 10th country with a spacewalking citizen.

Al Marri had said: “We are on another historic mission, which is part of Zayed Ambition 2. Sultan (Al Neyadi) will now proceed with spacewalk. He has been through a lot of trainings. He has actually undergone 10 training operations which have lasted for six to eight hours each. We wish him success for his mission.”

