UAE astronaut to make history again, become first Arab to do spacewalk

The UAE is all set to take yet another historic step in space. Literally. Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is preparing for the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut on April 28.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. This mission would make the UAE the 10th country to undertake Extravehicular Activity (EVA) outside the International Space Station (ISS).
“Good luck, Sultan,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Spacewalks require astronauts to exit the relative safety of their spacecraft to perform work on its exterior. They are done to perform space experiments, test new equipment, and repair or install new components.
There have been 259 spacewalks at the International Space Station since December 1998. According to Nasa, spacewalks usually last between five and eight hours, depending on the job.
When astronauts go on spacewalks, they wear spacesuits that provide them with oxygen and water. They also put on their pressurised spacesuits several hours before a spacewalk.
They leave the spacecraft through a special door called an airlock, using safety tethers — which are like ropes — to stay connected to their spacecraft. The safety tethers keep astronauts from floating away into space. “Astronauts also use tethers to keep tools from floating away. They tether their tools to their spacesuits,” Nasa explains on its website.
On Earth, astronauts usually prepare for spacewalks underwater at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) near Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. AlNeyadi has undergone several hours of training at the facility that holds 6.2 million gallons of water. According to Nasa, astronauts train seven hours in the pool for every one hour they will spend on a spacewalk.
