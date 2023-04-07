Even sleeping is an experiment in space: UAE astronaut shares photos

Sultan AlNeyadi is using a sleeping bag attached on the wall so that he does not float around and bump into something

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 9:20 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who has been in space for over a month now, has tweeted fresh photos on Friday showing how he sleeps aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

There is no up or down in space and AlNeyadi is using a sleeping bag attached on the wall so that he does not float around and bump into something. He also showed his crew cabin where he sleeps, which is just big enough for one person.

But even while sleeping, AlNeyadi noted, scientific experiments were also being conducted. He tweeted: “On the ISS, everything we do is a scientific experiment, including sleeping.

“Through the ‘Dreams’ experiment, we are studying the sleep patterns of astronauts and the effects of microgravity on our brain activity while sleeping,” he added.

In the photo he tweeted, AlNeyadi is seen wearing the dry-EEG (electroencephalogram) headband that is used to measure electrical activity in the brain. It monitors astronauts’ sleep quality during long duration spaceflight missions aboard the ISS. It also aims to assess the effect of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy to reduce stress and help crewmembers to fall asleep.

