'If you're all happy on Earth, I'm happy': UAE astronaut on coping with psychological challenges in space

In a call with the media, Sultan AlNeyadi also opens up about his physical condition, exercise and other things

KT photo by Neeraj Murali

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 11:16 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Apr 2023, 11:40 PM

Addressing the media in UAE from the International Space Station (ISS), Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi on Wednesday, in a candid call to all the media representatives reiterated that “mentally he is in a good space” and maintaining a “constant body weight” physically.

The astronaut is scheduled to take a spacewalk on April 28.

The fact that he is in constant touch with his family and people on Earth via video calls, phone calls and emails on a daily basis has helped him to remain happy.

“We have to spin the wheel in the Arab region and spread awareness about such expeditions. There are psychological challenges, but we have adapted well, while I am onboard the ISS I can communicate with my family on a daily basis through video and voice calls and even emails. If they are happy and if you all on Earth are happy, then I am happy,” says AlNeyadi.

He also averred that physically he is in good condition exercising and maintaining a steady body weight.

He adds, “My weight has been the same so far but if it changes then it needs to be addressed. I am checked by Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi. We have a treadmill and weights to lift on which we exercise. People who do not exercise can face problems later and may require rehabilitation. We are also exposed to radiation in space.”

