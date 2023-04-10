Look: UAE astronaut pays rich tribute to Sheikh Zayed from space

Zayed Humanitarian Day was observed on April 9 this year

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 6:02 PM

Tributes have been pouring in from across the country on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Day, which was observed on April 9 this year, and now, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has added his own, all the way from outer space.

In a heartfelt message, AlNeyadi, who arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) on March 3, tweeted a picture of the UAE flag in microgravity.

In memory of the man who ingrained in us the passion for kindness, determination, and ambition, I proudly present the flag of the UAE, from space.

This #ZayedHumanitarianDay, I'm humbled to remember the legacy of our founding father and leader, Sheikh Zayed, a visionary and… pic.twitter.com/h9BeLxgLq5 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 10, 2023

He wrote on Monday, “In memory of the man who ingrained in us the passion for kindness, determination, and ambition, I proudly present the flag of the UAE, from space.”

The tweet further reads, “This #Zayed Humanitarian Day, I'm humbled to remember the legacy of our founding father and leader, Sheikh Zayed, a visionary and great humanitarian.”

The Zayed Humanitarian Day is commemorated on the 19th of Ramadan, and coincides with the anniversary of the passing of the founding leader.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) successfully launched the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission earlier, led by astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, to the orbiting science laboratory.

AlNeyadi, undertaking the UAE Astronaut Mission 2, is the Mission Specialist of the Crew-6 mission, along with Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen (Spacecraft Commander) and Warren Hoburg (Pilot), and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev (Mission Specialist). Crew-6 is part of Expedition 68/69 to ISS.

On April 28, AlNeyadi is scheduled to perform a spacewalk outside the ISS.

The 6.5-hour extravehicular activity (EVA) will be the first ever for an Arab astronaut, and will make the UAE the 10th country ever with a spacewalking citizen.

