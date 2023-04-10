Rare videos, photos of Sheikh Zayed as UAE marks humanitarian day

19th day of Ramadan is marked as Zayed Humanitarian Day to commemorate the founding father's unwavering commitment to humanitarian work

Photo: ADMedia/Twitter

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 2:19 PM

UAE Rulers, Sheikhs, top officials, Emiratis and expats came together to pay tributes to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his death anniversary.

Social media was abuzz with photos, videos and posts about the late leader as a grateful nation remembered the humanitarian.

The 19th day of the holy month of Ramadan is marked as Zayed Humanitarian Day in the UAE. It commemorates the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed and his unwavering commitment to humanitarian work.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman said the Founding Father will always remain a role model and one-of-a-kind leader.

“Sheikh Zayed was not only a leader, but also a father and remarkable human being, with a heart that beat with compassion and humanity, opening his doors to any who came to visit or wished to meet him,” the Ajman Ruler said.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, said the late leader’s impact stretched across the region and the world. “Zayed Humanitarian Day is a time to reignite Zayed's torch by launching more impactful humanitarian initiatives and projects that would help reduce poverty and boost the economy and development of other countries.”

Visionary leader

Sheikh Zayed was a visionary leader who believed the true measure of society's progress and prosperity is not in material possessions, but in the well-being of its people, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office wrote on its website to mark the occasion.

"He understood that the path to a better future lies through selfless service and benevolence. Between 1971 and 2004, the UAE donated more than Dh90 billion to 117 countries to help build mosques, hospitals, cultural centres, and other development projects."

The media office posted a video highlighting how the late leader's humanitarian legacy continues years after his passing:

نحتفي بـ #يوم_زايد_للعمل_الإنساني تخليداً لذكرى قائد أمة زرع العطاء، وحصد الوفاء، فأضحى هذا اليوم محطة تاريخية مهمة نستذكر فيها قدوة الإنسانية وباني نهضة العمل الخيري بسيرته الطيبة من البذل والإخلاص في خدمة قضايا الإنسانية. pic.twitter.com/F2pzV1FfaX — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 10, 2023

“The legacy of Sheikh Zayed's giving spirit lives on in his descendants, and through the UAE's many humanitarian and charity initiatives. The country’s leadership has continued to follow in his footsteps, channeling resources and efforts towards uplifting the lives of those in need, not only domestically, but around the world.”

Benefitting humanity

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) posted a video that highlights how Sheikh Zayed’s actions and foresight continue to help those in need around the world:

“يوم زايد للعمل الإنساني محطة تاريخية للتسامح والعطاء الاستثنائي، ومنارة للخير يمتد نورها أرجاء الأرض، ونهر يفيض إحسانًا وقيمًا رفيعة خلدت ذكرى شخصية سطرت في التاريخ اسمًا بليغًا يختزل مفاهيم الإنسانية والحكمة والعطاء” الشيخ زايد بن سلطان آل نهيان#يوم_زايد_للعمل_الإنساني pic.twitter.com/17PyCyq35d — Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security UAE (@UAEICP) April 10, 2023

The UAE significantly contributes to humanitarian aid, providing vital assistance to people affected by conflicts and disasters worldwide. "In 2020, the UAE was ranked the world's largest donor of development assistance relative to its gross domestic product, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The UAE's humanitarian and charitable efforts extend across education, healthcare, and infrastructure development," said the media office.

Mohammed Al Qasim, Director-General of the Emirates Schools Establishment, posted a video featuring rare footages of the humanitarian in action:

رحم الله باني ومؤسس الوطن .. رحم الله زايد الخير والعطاء.#يوم_زايد_للعمل_الإنساني pic.twitter.com/MZh5vEPP9b — Mohammed Al Qasim (@mohdalqasim1) April 10, 2023

The Executive Council of Dubai shared a video that shows the late Sheikh Zayed as a timeless leader:

يوم زايد للعمل الإنساني احتفاء متجدّد ومستدام بثقافة الخير والعطاء. #المجلس_التنفيذي_دبي



Zayed Humanitarian Day, a timeless and sustainable commemoration of benevolence and giving pic.twitter.com/79CbLreOCH — المجلس التنفيذي (@TECofDubai) April 10, 2023

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi’s video had rare images of the late leader:

Today we remember our father and the founder of our country, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, from whom we learned the value of humanitarian work and unlimited giving … pic.twitter.com/sNTQ5mxHwm — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) April 10, 2023

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: