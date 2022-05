UAE: Residents offer funeral prayers at mosques for late Sheikh Khalifa

The UAE President passed away on Friday, May 13

By Shihab, M Sajjad Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 7:48 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 7:50 PM

Funeral prayers were held across mosques today, Friday, after the demise of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was 73.

Citizens and residents came together to observe the prayers, which were held after Maghrib (sunset).