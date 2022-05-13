Sheikh Khalifa passes away: 3-day mourning period announced for public, private sectors

All federal and local government departments, ministries and firms will suspend their operations during this time

Photo by Shihab

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 4:40 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:28 PM

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day mourning period across the country starting Friday, May 13, over the demise of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

All federal and local government departments, ministries, and private firms will suspend their operations for three days, starting tomorrow, May 14.

Work will resume on Tuesday, May 17.

According to a Wam statement, flags will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

