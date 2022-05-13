'The nation lost a father for everyone': UAE leaders mourn passing of Sheikh Khalifa

Ministers offer their condolences to the people of the nation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:25 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:47 PM

Social media was flooded with tributes for UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan after news broke of his passing.

UAE leaders and ministers offered their condolences to the people of the UAE.

“It isn’t easy to mourn a great leader who devoted his life to his people’s prosperity and country’s glory,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

He described Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed as an “outstanding leader who followed in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed. Our leader and father, may his soul rest in peace.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the UAE and minister of presidential affairs, said the UAE pays farewell to “a faithful leader, inspiring president, a wise brother and mentor. He sincerely led this nation towards development. He was a school in giving and dedication.”

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, said: “Our condolences to the people of the UAE and the world over the demise of the leader of our nation Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said “a man of empowerment, achievement and Zayed’s companion in the journey of development has left.”

He called the late president Sheikh Khalifa “a brother, a leader and mentor.”

“The nation lost a father for everyone and a man of humanity. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73.