Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Funeral prayer to be held after Maghrib

Citizens and residents can join the prayers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 4:53 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:28 PM

Funeral prayers will be held across mosques today, Friday, over the demise of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Citizens and residents can join the prayers, which will be held after Maghrib (sunset), according to a Wam statement.

The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced an official 40-day mourning period, with flags to be flown half-mast. Local and federal government entities, ministries and private offices to remain shut for three days starting tomorrow, Saturday. Work will resume on Tuesday.

Sheikh Khalifa, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73.