Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Funeral prayer to be held after Maghrib

They express their condolences on the loss of a visionary leader
Sheikh Khalifa5 hours ago
Funeral prayers will be held across mosques today, Friday, over the demise of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Citizens and residents can join the prayers, which will be held after Maghrib (sunset), according to a Wam statement.
The UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced an official 40-day mourning period, with flags to be flown half-mast. Local and federal government entities, ministries and private offices to remain shut for three days starting tomorrow, Saturday. Work will resume on Tuesday.
Sheikh Khalifa, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, at the age of 73.
Work at ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will be suspended from today
Sheikh Khalifa6 hours ago