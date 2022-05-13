Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Dubai schools to remain open next week

Classes will resume on Monday, says KHDA

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 4:49 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 5:28 PM

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced that schools will remain open as usual next week.

In a statement posted on Twitter, KHDA reminded pupils about the resumption of class from Monday, May 16. The announcement follows the news of the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.

“Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of the President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the KHDA wrote.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.

Sheikh Khalifa was elected to succeed his father, who served as the UAE’s first president since the formation of the Union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.