Watch: Funeral prayers for late Sheikh Khalifa held at Saudi's Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 12:40 PM Last updated: Sat 14 May 2022, 12:46 PM

At the direction of the Custodian of the Two holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia the absentee funeral prayer for the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was held at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah following the Maghrib prayer, yesterday.

They all prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the late President peace in paradise.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) released the videos of the prayers being held, on its Twitter account.

