UAE rulers perform absentee funeral prayers for Sheikh Khalifa

Supreme Council Members paid tribute to the late leader in their respective emirates

By Wam Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 10:33 AM

Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the UAE performed absentee funeral prayers, known as Salat al-Gha’ib in Arabic, for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prayers were conducted after the Maghrib prayer by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in their respective emirates along with crown princes, deputy rulers, high-ranking officials and dignitaries.

They all prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the late President peace in paradise, and paid tribute to his merits and track record of achievements in serving his people and humanity at large.