UAE rulers perform absentee funeral prayers for Sheikh Khalifa

UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa12 hours ago
Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the UAE performed absentee funeral prayers, known as Salat al-Gha’ib in Arabic, for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The prayers were conducted after the Maghrib prayer by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in their respective emirates along with crown princes, deputy rulers, high-ranking officials and dignitaries.
ALSO READ:
They all prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the late President peace in paradise, and paid tribute to his merits and track record of achievements in serving his people and humanity at large.
UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa12 hours ago
Leaders, dignitaries gather to pay last respects
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
Officials and delegates pay emotional tributes to late president
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
Prayers were also held across mosques in the UAE
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
The UAE President passed away on Friday, May 13
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
FNC members hail his visionary leadership, due to which the nation has achieved one of the world's highest rates of female participation in the government
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
“His leadership has inspired this nation to become a beacon of harmony and tolerance," says the statement
Sheikh Khalifa16 hours ago