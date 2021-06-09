Watch: Man smokes at petrol station, car goes up in flames

The employee panicked and grabbed the fuel nozzle out of the gas tank.

A driver in Saudi Arabia who stopped to refuel his vehicle ended up setting it on fire — and a hair-raising video of the entire incident is now doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, the driver can be seen interacting with a petrol station attendant. He accidentally drops what he's smoking and tries to grab it, but the employee panics and grabs the fuel nozzle out of the car's gas tank, pouring petrol over the floor in the process.

In a moment, the fuel catches fire and engulfs the attendant, who rolls around on the ground to beat out the flames, before running out of the line of vision of the camera.

The driver manages to throw open his door and escape, as another attendant comes running with a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

According to Okaz, the incident happened in the Unaizah Governorate in Saudi Arabia.

The media spokesman for the Civil Defense in Al-Qassim region in KSA, Brigadier Ibrahim Aba Al-Khail, explained that the fire was a result of negligence by the vehicle’s driver, who ignored safety instructions by smoking while refuelling his vehicle.

The fire was controlled shortly. No injuries were recorded, and initial legal measures have been taken against the driver.

The media spokesperson stressed the importance of adhering to safety regulations and procedures at gas stations to avoid such incidents in the future.