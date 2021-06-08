Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

Watch: Cooling towers crumble in epic controlled explosion

Reuters/Staffordshire
Filed on June 8, 2021
Photo: Reuters

People were invited to watch a livestream online to avoid large gatherings and comply with Covid safety rules.


Four cooling towers at a former power station in Staffordshire, England were demolished on Sunday morning (June 6) in a controlled explosion — and the results were nothing short of epic.

The explosion took place at 10.15 GMT and people were invited to watch a livestream online to avoid large gatherings, complying with Covid-19 safety guidelines.

A video shows the four towers 'sink' to the ground at the same time, leaving billowing clouds of dust and smoke in their wake.

According to a press release, site owner ENGIE is due to redevelop the plot of the 117m-tall (374ft) concrete towers into 2,300 "low carbon" homes, including employment space, parkland, and a school.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210608&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609167&Ref=AR&profile=1032 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 