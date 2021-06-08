Watch: Cooling towers crumble in epic controlled explosion

People were invited to watch a livestream online to avoid large gatherings and comply with Covid safety rules.

Four cooling towers at a former power station in Staffordshire, England were demolished on Sunday morning (June 6) in a controlled explosion — and the results were nothing short of epic.

The explosion took place at 10.15 GMT and people were invited to watch a livestream online to avoid large gatherings, complying with Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Four cooling towers at a former power station in Staffordshire, England, were flattened in a controlled demolition pic.twitter.com/iazMK2XSAM — Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021

A video shows the four towers 'sink' to the ground at the same time, leaving billowing clouds of dust and smoke in their wake.

According to a press release, site owner ENGIE is due to redevelop the plot of the 117m-tall (374ft) concrete towers into 2,300 "low carbon" homes, including employment space, parkland, and a school.