Watch: Cooling towers crumble in epic controlled explosion
People were invited to watch a livestream online to avoid large gatherings and comply with Covid safety rules.
Four cooling towers at a former power station in Staffordshire, England were demolished on Sunday morning (June 6) in a controlled explosion — and the results were nothing short of epic.
The explosion took place at 10.15 GMT and people were invited to watch a livestream online to avoid large gatherings, complying with Covid-19 safety guidelines.
Four cooling towers at a former power station in Staffordshire, England, were flattened in a controlled demolition pic.twitter.com/iazMK2XSAM— Reuters (@Reuters) June 7, 2021
A video shows the four towers 'sink' to the ground at the same time, leaving billowing clouds of dust and smoke in their wake.
According to a press release, site owner ENGIE is due to redevelop the plot of the 117m-tall (374ft) concrete towers into 2,300 "low carbon" homes, including employment space, parkland, and a school.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates expands services in France, restarts...
No quarantine for passengers who have completed the two-week period... READ MORE
-
Europe
Websites of major media outlets disrupted by...
Affected sites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable". READ MORE
-
Americas
800 arrested worldwide in huge organised crime...
The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 8 tonnes of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China to offer vaccine to children as...
The Sinovac vaccine was approved for emergency use in three- to 17-... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai among world's 10 fastest-growing remote...
The one-year visa enables professionals from all over the world to... READ MORE
-
Government
Up to Dh200,000 fine for abusing mental health...
The Federal National Council has passed a draft law on mental health. READ MORE
-
News
Report cases of dengue fever immediately: UAE...
The authority has asked practising physicians to step up monitoring... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
More free PCR tests for UAE residents proposed
An official recommended that Covid costs be covered by health... READ MORE