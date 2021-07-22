Photos: How Saudi Arabia ensured a Covid-free Haj 2021 Web report Published on July 22, 2021 at 18.08

Only 60,000 vaccinated citizens and residents of the Kingdom were allowed to participate this year.

1 of 10 Muslim pilgrims are seen through a glass window as they circumambulate the Kaaba, while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Photos: AP

2 of 10 Pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba at the start of the annual Haj pilgrimage.

3 of 10 Saudi police women, who were recently deployed to the service, stand alert in front of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque.

4 of 10 A wheelchair pilgrim is pushed as she circumambulates the Kaaba.

5 of 10 The pilgrimage to Makkah is required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it.

6 of 10 Pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy on the Plain of Arafat.

7 of 10 Women pilgrims were allowed to perform Haj without a guardian in social reforms introduced this year.

8 of 10 A pilgrim casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Haj.

9 of 10 A Muslim pilgrim shaves his head after he casts stones at a pillar symbolising the stoning of Satan.