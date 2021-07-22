MENA
Photos: How Saudi Arabia ensured a Covid-free Haj 2021

Published on July 22, 2021 at 18.08

Only 60,000 vaccinated citizens and residents of the Kingdom were allowed to participate this year.

Muslim pilgrims are seen through a glass window as they circumambulate the Kaaba, while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Photos: AP
Pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba at the start of the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Saudi police women, who were recently deployed to the service, stand alert in front of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque.
A wheelchair pilgrim is pushed as she circumambulates the Kaaba.
The pilgrimage to Makkah is required once in a lifetime of every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it.
Pilgrims pray on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy on the Plain of Arafat.
Women pilgrims were allowed to perform Haj without a guardian in social reforms introduced this year.
A pilgrim casts stones at a pillar in the symbolic stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Haj.
A Muslim pilgrim shaves his head after he casts stones at a pillar symbolising the stoning of Satan.
Workers disinfect the grounds as pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba.
