UAE: Up to 75% discounts, win prizes during Sharjah's 'Ramadan Nights 2024'

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 6:45 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah is all set to hold the 41st edition of 'Ramadan Nights 2024,' offering 21 days of fun-filled Ramadan evenings and immersive shopping experiences for the emirate's residents and visitors.

The event, organised by the Centre with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will run from March 21 to April 10.

The exhibition will feature discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide variety of products offered by over 200 key retailers and around 500 local and international brands. These alluring offers will be extending through to Eid Al Fitr.

Spanning over 16,000 metres, the exhibition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors, showcasing an exciting array of entertainment shows and activities tailored for the whole family.

Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy special promotions and win valuable prizes in various raffle draws and competitions held throughout the exhibition. Shoppers must spend a minimum of Dh200 to be eligible for the draw, which also includes the opportunity to win purchase vouchers and gifts through different contests.

The event also features the Heritage Village, which showcases a diverse array of traditional attire, tools, handicrafts, incense, beverages, and popular Ramadan delicacies, in addition to a children's corner offering a variety of entertaining activities and fun games for children.

During the holy month, Ramadan Nights 2024 will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to midnight during Eid Al Fitr.

