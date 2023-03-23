Recipe of the day: Ramadan Congee

'It is easy to eat for Iftar and heats up quite well for Suhoor,' says Indian expat, for whom this dish is a staple during the holy month

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 4:47 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 4:56 PM

For Indian expat Azeeja Aman, the Ramadan Congee is a staple in her household. The Sri Lankan recipe was passed on to her by her aunt who lived for several years in the city of Vavuniya, in the southern part of the country. “It is easy to eat for Iftar and heats up quite well for Suhoor,” she said. “It is quite filling too. Over the years I have adapted it to suit my family’s taste a bit.”

Ramadan Meat Rice Congee or Porridge (Sri Lankan recipe)

Ingredients:

1 cup Basmati rice

1 -2 medium carrots - sliced like matchsticks

1 medium onion -sliced

1 medium tomato -chopped

1-2 green chillies - slit (depending on spice level)

1/2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1/4 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

Beef - 1/2 kg

Coconut milk - 1/2-1 cup ( add more if needed)

Salt to taste

Method :

Wash the rice and cook it with the carrots.

In the meantime , pressure cook beef by adding the ingredients from 3 -8.

Once the rice is cooked , add the cooked beef along with masala (spices) in it. Stir well and adjust salt.

To this, add enough coconut milk and let it boil.

Once boiled, remove from fire, and serve hot.

ALSO READ: