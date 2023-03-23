Recipe of the day: Ramadan Congee

Since the moon was spotted today, Wednesday, March 22, Ramadan 1 is tomorrow, Thursday, March 23
For Indian expat Azeeja Aman, the Ramadan Congee is a staple in her household. The Sri Lankan recipe was passed on to her by her aunt who lived for several years in the city of Vavuniya, in the southern part of the country. “It is easy to eat for Iftar and heats up quite well for Suhoor,” she said. “It is quite filling too. Over the years I have adapted it to suit my family’s taste a bit.”
Wash the rice and cook it with the carrots.
In the meantime , pressure cook beef by adding the ingredients from 3 -8.
Once the rice is cooked , add the cooked beef along with masala (spices) in it. Stir well and adjust salt.
To this, add enough coconut milk and let it boil.
Once boiled, remove from fire, and serve hot.
