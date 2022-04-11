Ramadan recipe of the day: Spicy mango mint juice

The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer

By Team KT Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 3:10 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 3:11 PM

Spice up your Iftar meal with this tangy-sweet concoction. The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer

Ingredients

Mint - handful bunch

Mango purée- 150 ml

Chat masala-1/2 tea spoon

Pinch of salt

Black pepper- a small pinch

Jalapeño - 3-4

Crushed ice- 5-6 cubes

Procedure

Put everything in blender and blend it well. Garnish with mint and chilli.

Recipe courtesy: Bol Gappa, Al Karama

