Ramadan recipe of the day: Spicy mango mint juice

This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Spice up your Iftar meal with this tangy-sweet concoction. The combination of mango, mint and a tinge of spice is refreshing and one of the best drinks in summer
Mint - handful bunch
Mango purée- 150 ml
Chat masala-1/2 tea spoon
Pinch of salt
Black pepper- a small pinch
Jalapeño - 3-4
Crushed ice- 5-6 cubes
Put everything in blender and blend it well. Garnish with mint and chilli.
Recipe courtesy: Bol Gappa, Al Karama
ALSO READ:
This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Khaleej Times brings you the best sights and sounds of Ramadan
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Fasting improves BMI, blood cholesterol and sugar levels.
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The date palm and its fruit are both mentioned in the Holy Quran
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Khaleeq Ahmad's day starts at 7am and stretches until 10pm
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The food parcels include grilled meat, rice, dates, fruits, salad, juice and water
Ramadan 20222 days ago
Adequate rest is a must along with a healthy meal and good hydration
Ramadan 20222 days ago