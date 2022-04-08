Ramadan recipe of the day: Quinoa orange salad

Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022

This delicious salad is just what you need to add to your Iftar spread.

Rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, this wholesome dish is full of flavour. One of the main ingredients of the salad, quinoa - the ultimate diet food - is super filling and tastes great when paired with most food items. You have to give this a shot!

Ingredients:

(Serves 4-6)

1 cup White quinoa

1 3/4 cup water

7 – 8 clementine, tangerine, mandarin, or other small oranges

Arugula

Feta Cheese

Pomegranate seeds

Balsamic vinegar dressing

1/4 cup reduced balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon olive oil (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Quinoa: Rinse the quinoa under cool running water. Add the quinoa and water to a medium size pot, and bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer on low for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, uncover and let rest for 10 minutes. Fluff with fork.

2. Oranges: Peel the oranges and thinly slice them width-wise 1/4 inch thick. Alternately, just peel the oranges into their natural wedges.

3.Salad Dressing: In a small bowl, combine the Balsamic vinegar, orange juice, olive oil, and salt and pepper.

4. Assemble: Using the pot the quinoa was cooked in, or a large mixing bowl, add the quinoa, oranges, arugula and pour the dressing over the top and mix to combine. Season with more salt & pepper to taste and feta cheese and pomegranate seeds.

Courtesy: Jehangir's Restaurant