Ramadan recipe of the day: Murgh Awadhi Korma

This fragrant curry is sure to bring a taste of the Lucknow Nawabs to your Iftar table

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 6:54 AM

Ingredients:

For marinating:

•Ginger-garlic paste - 10gm

• Salt to taste

•Turmeric powder - 6gm

•Deggi mirch (Blend of red chili and Kashmiri chillies) powder - 4gm

For gravy:

•Ghee (clarified butter)- 80ml

•Black cumin - 1/2tsp

•Bay leaf - 1

•Cinnamon stick - 1 inch

•Green cardamom pods - 4

•Clove pods - 3

•Garlic - 2 cloves

Ginger - 1/2 inch

•Green chilli - 2

•500 gms chicken boneless (thigh) or you can use chicken with bones

•Salt to taste

•Turmeric powder - 10gm

•Deggi mirch powder - 8gm

•Coriander powder - 15gm

•Whisked yogurt - 200ml

•Onions for paste - 3-4

•Cashew for paste - 60gm

•Fresh Cream - 60gm

•Milk - 1 tbsp

•Green cardamom - 10gm

• Mace - 4gm

•Coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1.Clean and marinate chicken with salt, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, deggi mirch powder.

2.Fry the onions till golden brown. Let it cool and then grind to a fine paste. Keep aside. Fry cashew nuts and grind to fine paste.

3.Heat a thick-bottommed copper vessel, add oil, add black cumin, bay leaf, cinnamon, green cardamom and cloves. When the spices crackle, add ginger-garlic paste. Cook until brown. Add marinated chicken and cook for another 5 mins.

4.Mix salt, turmeric, deggi mirch powder, slit green chilli and coriander powder with little water. Add mixture to chicken and cook till oil surfaces.

5.Increase the heat and quickly pour the whisked yogurt, stirring continuously. Do not stop until yogurt comes to a boil. Cook again till oil surfaces.

6.Add brown onion paste along with some boiling water and cook till the oil surfaces.

7.Stir in the cashew paste and simmer over slow flame till chicken is cooked completely. Add mace and green cardamom powder.

8.Pour fresh cream and sprinkle coriander leaves. Serve hot with Roti, Naan or Parathas.