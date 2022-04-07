UAE

Ramadan recipe of the day: Seviyan kheer

This Indian dessert will hit the spot if you're craving something sweet after Iftar

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 5:14 PM

Fancy a sweet treat at the end of your meal? This Indian dessert will hit just the spot.

Made using vermicelli and milk, seviyan kheer is a popular sweet that is served during special occasions and festivals. It's creamy, easy to make, and most importantly, delicious. Go on, grab yourself a cup!

Ingredients

  • Full fat Milk 1Ltr
  • Brown seviyan 100g
  • Sugar 100g
  • Saffron 0.5g
  • Cardamom 2 numbers
  • Cinnamon sticks 1
  • Milk maid 40g
  • Khoya 40g
  • Broken cashew nut 20g
  • Black Raisin 10g
  • Green pistachios for garnish
  • Almond for garnish
  • Butterscotch ice cream 1 scoop

Method

1. Take ghee in a heavy bottom pan.

2. Add seviyan and roast till golden brown on slow heat.

3. Remove seviyan from the pan and keep aside.

4. On the same pan, put broken cashew nuts, raisins, green cardamoms and one piece of cinnamon stick and cook till they start to crackle.

5. Put milk on pan and cook till it boils.

6. Add milkmaid, grated khoya, roasted seviyan, saffron and sugar.

7. Cook till the kheer thickens to the desired consistency.

8. Serve with butter scotch ice cream and sliced pistachio and almond.

Recipe courtesy: Dhaba Lane Restaurant

