Ramadan recipe of the day: Seviyan kheer

Ramadan 20221 day ago
Fancy a sweet treat at the end of your meal? This Indian dessert will hit just the spot.
Made using vermicelli and milk, seviyan kheer is a popular sweet that is served during special occasions and festivals. It's creamy, easy to make, and most importantly, delicious. Go on, grab yourself a cup!
1. Take ghee in a heavy bottom pan.
2. Add seviyan and roast till golden brown on slow heat.
3. Remove seviyan from the pan and keep aside.
4. On the same pan, put broken cashew nuts, raisins, green cardamoms and one piece of cinnamon stick and cook till they start to crackle.
5. Put milk on pan and cook till it boils.
6. Add milkmaid, grated khoya, roasted seviyan, saffron and sugar.
7. Cook till the kheer thickens to the desired consistency.
8. Serve with butter scotch ice cream and sliced pistachio and almond.
Recipe courtesy: Dhaba Lane Restaurant
