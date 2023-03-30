Ramadan recipe of the day: Central Asian delicacy, Uzbek Lagman

The easy-to-make noodle soup is served widely during iftar in Uzbekistan

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 5:28 PM

Soups are an integral part of iftar during Ramadan. It nourishes quickly and packs a punch with carbs, proteins and spices mixed together, giving a quick boost of energy after a whole day of fasting. The Central Asia dish Lagman is a tasty and easy-to-make noodle soup served widely during iftar in Uzbekistan.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

300 grams beef, cut into strips

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 carrot, cut into strips

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

2 potatoes, cubed

8 cups of stock or water

½ cup chopped parsley

3 large cloves garlic, minced

500 gms of thin noodles or spaghetti

Salt to taste

Directions:

Heat oil and sauté onions in hot oil until golden brown. Stir in the beef strips, cumin, and black pepper and cook until beef is browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add in carrots, bell pepper and potatoes leaving a 2 minute gap between each vegetable. Cook for 5 minutes. Pour in water or stock and bring to a boil. Season with salt and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the soup until the potatoes are cooked. This takes approximately 30-45 minutes.

Stir in half the parsley and the garlic into the soup. Simmer an additional 10 minutes.

Cook noodles/ pasts according to the instructions on the pack until al dente. Serve the noodles in bowls and pour the hot soup over it. Serve it with a garnishing of parsley.

