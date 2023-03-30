Ramadan recipe of the day: Central Asian delicacy, Uzbek Lagman

Users can donate Dh3 towards the initiative every time they book a ride
Soups are an integral part of iftar during Ramadan. It nourishes quickly and packs a punch with carbs, proteins and spices mixed together, giving a quick boost of energy after a whole day of fasting. The Central Asia dish Lagman is a tasty and easy-to-make noodle soup served widely during iftar in Uzbekistan.
Heat oil and sauté onions in hot oil until golden brown. Stir in the beef strips, cumin, and black pepper and cook until beef is browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
Add in carrots, bell pepper and potatoes leaving a 2 minute gap between each vegetable. Cook for 5 minutes. Pour in water or stock and bring to a boil. Season with salt and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the soup until the potatoes are cooked. This takes approximately 30-45 minutes.
Stir in half the parsley and the garlic into the soup. Simmer an additional 10 minutes.
Cook noodles/ pasts according to the instructions on the pack until al dente. Serve the noodles in bowls and pour the hot soup over it. Serve it with a garnishing of parsley.
ALSO READ:
Users can donate Dh3 towards the initiative every time they book a ride
Drivers are urged to stop driving when they feel fatigued, while pedestrians are warned against jaywalking
For Abu Dhabi resident Mariam, shopping and cooking for Iftar during the holy month represent some of the best memories of her life
Working tirelessly as a seamstress, and raising her children, she came out triumphant in all her challenges
Some companies encourage workers to take time off during this period due to reduced business activity
Volunteers start preparing for the meal well in advance and source fresh meat, rice, and lentils after the Taraweeh prayers for the next day's feast
Entry is free and part of the proceeds from every purchase at the event will be donated to a charitable initiative
It all started as a quest to keep his family healthy; now, the challenge has become a movement for social interaction, he says