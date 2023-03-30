Stay healthy this Ramadan with these sugar-free Iftar recipes

If you’re concerned about your sugar intake this Ramadan, these 3 easy sugar-free recipes will have you looking forward to Iftar.

by KT Team Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 1:49 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 2:05 PM

Ramadan is indeed a joyous time of the year. It is a month of purity and fasting that begins at dawn and ends at sunset at the Maghreb Adhaan (call for prayer). After more than 10 hours of fasting, what to break one’s fast with, is an interesting question we ask ourselves each year. Iftar meals ought to be filling, healthy, and protein-laden. However, we sometimes fall into the habit of gorging on heavy, fatty snacks upon breaking our fast, which leaves us feeling bloated and tired. For those who suffer from diabetes or have blood sugar concerns – or even for those who place emphasis on clean eating – Iftars can be tricky.

But don’t worry! If you are someone who wants to stay healthy this Ramadan and keep your blood sugar levels in check, here are 3 simple Iftar recipe ideas that you could cook for yourself and your family that are not only fairly simple and tasty but also help your body recover its lost nutrients over the fasting day.

Grilled Chicken with Vegetables

Ingredients:

• 2 chicken breasts

• 1 zucchini (sliced)

• 2 bell peppers (sliced)

• 1/4 cup vegetable oil

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 2 cloves garlic (minced)

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper. Brush the chicken breasts and vegetables with the marinade. Grill the chicken and vegetables for 15-30 minutes on the grill until cooked through and slightly charred. Flip the chicken at short intervals to ensure that it's evenly cooked.

Olive Walnut Toast

Ingredients:

• 2 slices whole grain bread

• 2 tablespoons green olives (sliced)

• 2 tablespoons sugar-free cream cheese

• Mint leaves

• 2 tablespoons walnuts

• 1 tablespoon date or agave syrup

• Feta cheese (optional)

Directions:

Toast the bread and spread it with the sugar-free cream cheese. Add the sliced green olives and walnuts. Add chopped mint leaves. Drizzle a bit of date or agave syrup for sweetness and add the crumbled feta cheese if you feel like it!

Greek Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 head romaine lettuce (chopped)

• 1 cucumber (diced)

• 1 red onion (sliced)

• 1 bell pepper (sliced)

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved)

• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1 clove garlic (minced)

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour the salad dressing over the salad and toss to combine.

While there’s nothing wrong with snacking on fried food at Iftar, these recipes will come to use if you want to stabilise your physical and mental well-being over the course of Ramadan. Ramadan is a month for all, and you shouldn’t need to refrain from having great, delectable meals at Iftar simply because you’re diabetic or are watching your sugar intake for whatever reason. These sugar-free Iftar recipes will keep you fresh, full, and energised this Ramadan.