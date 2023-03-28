Ramadan recipe of the day: Essence of Emirati culture, Khabeesa Trifle

During the holy month, the exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to 12am during Eid Al Fitr
Emirati chef Amna Al Hashemi is deeply passionate about culinary arts, focusing on introducing family-friendly wholesome dishes to the table. A mother of four, she studied pastry cooking and baking as well as nutrition at the International Centre for Culinary Arts. Her work has inspired people to experience the true essence of Emirati culture through the love and care she puts into her dishes at her restaurant Mitts & Trays. She shares a recipe of a Khabeesa Trifle.
Trifle
2 ½ cups All-purpose flour
1 pinch Saffron
1 pinch Cardamom powder
50ml Rose water
½ pinch Salt
¼ cup Slivered pistachio (Pistachio flakes)
1 cup Sugar
225g Ghee
1 pinch Turmeric powder
2 cups Water
½ cup Almond powder (Almond flour)
Almond flakes
Vanilla pastry filling
100g Whipping cream
75g Milk
1 ½ tsp Vanilla Essence
30g Caster Sugar
325g Mascarpone cheese
1. Using a heavy bottom pan, cook the flour over medium heat until it turns golden in colour. Be careful not to burn the flour. Keep stirring until the raw flavour has been removed.
2. In another pot, pour the water and add the saffron and sugar. Bring to a boil and allow to steep to extract the flavour.
3. Pour the water onto the flour gradually, while whisking constantly.
4. Add the rose water, turmeric powder, and cardamom powder. Mix well.
5. Finish it off with the ghee, almond flakes, and pistachio flakes. Mix well until it is crumbly.
6. Transfer to a tray to cool for assembly.
Vanilla pastry filling
1. Add all the pastry filling ingredients in a bowl. Using a whisk, mix until the cream thickens. Do not overmix.
2. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and place it in the fridge to cool down.
3. In a serving glass of your choice, create alternating layers of the Khabeesa and the cream.
4. Garnish by forming the quenelle cream using a spoon to scoop the cream in an oval shape. You can also add optional toppings of red currant, pistachio, and sugar dust. Serve cold.
ALSO READ:
During the holy month, the exhibition will be open to visitors daily from 5pm to 1am and from 3pm to 12am during Eid Al Fitr
This dish is a little time consuming, but makes for a delicious and satisfying meal
The atmosphere at Nad Al-Sheba sports complex is electrifying as athletes compete against each other while family and friends cheer from the stand
This dish is made during the holy month to share with neighbours and friends
Agencies in the UAE earlier noticed a 'big improvement' in the application channels this year as procedures are eased
It is one of many community-based campaigns that the Dubai Police carry out throughout the year
There are several hypotheses on what causes them, one that most seem to concur on is that it was a combination of dietary factors and loss of sleep
Visitors were treated to an Iftar banquet hosted by Sheikh Mohamed