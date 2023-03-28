Ramadan recipe of the day: Essence of Emirati culture, Khabeesa Trifle

This sweet dish from Emirati chef Amna Al Hashemi involves alternating layers of traditional khabeesa with a vanilla pastry cream

Photo: Brand Dubai

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 5:12 PM

Emirati chef Amna Al Hashemi is deeply passionate about culinary arts, focusing on introducing family-friendly wholesome dishes to the table. A mother of four, she studied pastry cooking and baking as well as nutrition at the International Centre for Culinary Arts. Her work has inspired people to experience the true essence of Emirati culture through the love and care she puts into her dishes at her restaurant Mitts & Trays. She shares a recipe of a Khabeesa Trifle.

Ingredients

Trifle

2 ½ cups All-purpose flour

1 pinch Saffron

1 pinch Cardamom powder

50ml Rose water

½ pinch Salt

¼ cup Slivered pistachio (Pistachio flakes)

1 cup Sugar

225g Ghee

1 pinch Turmeric powder

2 cups Water

½ cup Almond powder (Almond flour)

Almond flakes

Vanilla pastry filling

100g Whipping cream

75g Milk

1 ½ tsp Vanilla Essence

30g Caster Sugar

325g Mascarpone cheese

Method

1. Using a heavy bottom pan, cook the flour over medium heat until it turns golden in colour. Be careful not to burn the flour. Keep stirring until the raw flavour has been removed.

2. In another pot, pour the water and add the saffron and sugar. Bring to a boil and allow to steep to extract the flavour.

3. Pour the water onto the flour gradually, while whisking constantly.

4. Add the rose water, turmeric powder, and cardamom powder. Mix well.

5. Finish it off with the ghee, almond flakes, and pistachio flakes. Mix well until it is crumbly.

6. Transfer to a tray to cool for assembly.

Vanilla pastry filling

1. Add all the pastry filling ingredients in a bowl. Using a whisk, mix until the cream thickens. Do not overmix.

2. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and place it in the fridge to cool down.

3. In a serving glass of your choice, create alternating layers of the Khabeesa and the cream.

4. Garnish by forming the quenelle cream using a spoon to scoop the cream in an oval shape. You can also add optional toppings of red currant, pistachio, and sugar dust. Serve cold.

