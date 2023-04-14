Ramadan recipe of the day: Beef Stroganoff with a twist

The recipe is a creation of Chef Shaheen of YABA restaurant in Dubai

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 6:03 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 6:27 PM

Despite completing a bachelor's degree in architectural engineering, Shaheen had a passion for cooking that led him to becoming a professional chef. After graduating from the prestigious Leiths School of Food & Wine in London, Chef Shaheen participated in Master Chef UK, crafting Arabic cuisines with a modern twist.

Later, he worked as a recipe developer and social media content creator before opening his restaurant YABA in Dubai in 2022.

Here is a recipe from his repertoire, Beef Stroganoff:

Ingredients:

Short grain rice

Salt

Pepper

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Beef stock

3 tenderloin steaks

2 chopped onions

3 garlic cloves

Brown mushroom

1tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Cooking cream

1tbsp cream cheese

Chives

Method

1. Add short-grain rice to the cooking pot. Season with salt and pepper. Add one tablespoon of butter then add beef stock to the pan and let it cook over low heat.

2. Slice 3 pieces of tenderloin steak. It is important to slice the steak against the direction of the muscle fibres.

3. Add vegetable oil to a hot pan. Add the steak slices to the pan and let them cook until the sides turn brown (half-cooked). Remove the steak from the pan.

4. In the same pan, add one tablespoon of butter and let it melt.

5. Add onions, garlic, and mushrooms to the pan.

6. Add 1 tablespoon of Worcestershire Sauce, beef stock, and cooking cream then stir until well combined.

7. Add the half-cooked steak back into the pan and let it cook with the sauce over low heat.

8. In an empty bowl, add 1 tablespoon of cream cheese and 3 tablespoons of the steak sauce formed in the pan, mix it together and add ¾ of it to the pan.

9. Add the cooked rice and the beef stroganoff to the serving plate. Add 1 tablespoon of the remaining cream cheese mix on top of the beef stroganoff. Garnish with chopped chives

