Ramadan in UAE: Sharjah holds Iftar events for over 4,500 workers daily

Awareness lectures in worker’s languages are given by community police as well as preachers hosted by the Department of Islamic Affairs in the emirates

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 2:23 PM

The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) is holding Iftar events in Saja’a Labour Park and in its Ramadan tent in Sharjah City for more than 4,500 workers daily throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Awareness lectures in worker’s languages are given by community police as well as preachers hosted by the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah.

On this occasion, LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer said: "The workers' Ramadan events and tents are among the most prominent labour initiatives by the Labour Standards Development Authority. This initiative reflects the authority's commitment to hold social activities for workers. The Ramadan tent shows solidarity between workers and employers, and strengthens communications among the various segments of the society, especially during the holy month of Ramadan."

Al Qaseer added: "Through these initiatives, we look forward to strengthening communications with workers, as instructed by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who supports workers." He also extended his sincere thanks to the LSDA’s strategic partners, who sponsored and supported this initiative. He said: "We value the efforts of our partners for their efforts and sincere cooperation with us in promoting Ramadan virtues. He urged the private establishments to take the initiative of organizing such events for workers, in order to strengthen relationship with them and contribute to providing a decent work environment in Sharjah.

The Labour Park in Sajaa Industrial Area in the emirate of Sharjah was opened in response to the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, to entertain the workers at the end of their daily work without having to leave their areas. The park reflects the interest of the Emirate of Sharjah in the wellbeing of workers.

