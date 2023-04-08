Ramadan in UAE: Pakistani doctor, Indian patient break fast together in hospital

Arrangements for Iftar is made by the healthcare facility in Mussafah

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

Spreading the message of love, happiness and compassion during the holy month, a doctor and a patient have broken their fast together at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi.

What makes this act of caring and sharing remarkable on the day of Jummah is the fact that they hail from India and Pakistan – estranged neighbours and bitter rivals. While Dr Sajjad Khan is from Pakistan’s Abbottabad, Nabeel Nahas, the patient, belongs to the Indian state of Kerala.

Dr Khan, specialist internal medicine, LLH Hospital in Mussafah, pointed out that Ramadan is a time of self-reflection, self-improvement, and devotion to the Almighty.

“I have been breaking fast in the hospital during my duty hours. Other medical and non-medical staff also break their fast here. The hospital has been making arrangements with Iftar packs,” Dr Khan told Khaleej Times.

Talking about his gesture to break his fast with a patient, Dr Khan underlined that it was a conscious decision.

“Ramadan is not just about fasting or Iftars, but heightened devotion to the Almighty. It is also a month where we develop a profound sense of empathy, kindness and understanding towards others. So, I thought why not break my fast with a patient. We don’t recommend any admitted patient to fast if they suffering from a chronic condition. But this particular case was fine as there were no potential complications or risks involved,” Dr Khan noted.

Nahas is returning to normal life after suffering a transient cerebral ischemic attack. The 30-year-old, who was born and raised in Abu Dhabi, praised the thoughtfulness and care shown by Dr Khan.

“This is the true spirit of Ramadan. This is a month to show humility and respect towards each other – both fasting and non-fasting, Muslims and non-Muslims. Where else can you find an Indian and a Pakistani national breaking their fast together but here in the UAE and this region,” Nahas said.

“We are blessed to be in this great land of peace and tolerance. I feel encouraged and motivated. This has turned out to be an unforgettable Ramadan filled with cherished memories. I thank Dr Sajjad Khan and the hospital staff for making these arrangements and care.”

