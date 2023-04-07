Ramadan in UAE: Consuls, religious heads, businessmen gather for interfaith Iftar

The lavish Iftar was hosted by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with the Iman Cultural Centre

Members from 24 consulates, religious leaders from different faiths and prominent businessmen took part in a lavish Iftar hosted by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with the Iman Cultural Centre.

The Iftar gathering saw members from consulates such as the Russian Federation, Republic of Korea, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Turkiye, Malaysia, and many more. Many prominent Dubai-based businessmen were also part of the evening,

Imams, Christian religious leaders and heads of other religious communities came together for the evening full of love and peace, sitting together and enjoying a lovely meal.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, hailed the UAE’s commitment to diversity, tolerance, and respect for people of all cultures, traditions, and faiths. ”The country has shown that it is possible to bring together people from different backgrounds and create a harmonious society where everyone can thrive. As we continue our journey of understanding and respect, let us work together to build a more peaceful and prosperous future for all,” he said.

“This gathering is an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship, goodwill, and understanding among us, transcending our differences, and uniting us in our shared values,” the Consul added.

PSM Habeebullah Khan, President of Iman Cultural Centre, said: “Ramadan signifies compassion and forgiveness, which is crucial for strong and lasting relationships between individuals, communities, and nations. We must foster cross-cultural understanding and promote harmony in the spirit of Ramadan.”

Hameed Yasin, general secretary of the Iman Cultural Centre said that the gathering was an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship, goodwill, and understanding among people, transcending differences, and uniting all through shared values.

"Let us remember the millions of people around the world who are suffering from hunger, and commit to building a more just society by carrying the spirit of Ramadan throughout the year," added Yasin.

