Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police invite residents to watch Iftar cannon firing

This year the force have stationed them in five locations across the Emirate

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 3:31 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 3:42 PM

Dubai Police invited the public to watch the Iftar cannon firing at the Grand Mosque in Nad Al Sheba on April 28 and 29.

Dubai Police Iftar cannons have become a popular tradition since the early 1960s.

Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar, and two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.

This year, Dubai Police has stationed cannons across the Emirate in five locations, including Atlantis -The Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and Hatta in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park.

The force also dispatched mobile cannons to 11 areas across the Emirate, including Al Satwa near the Big Mosque, Al Qouz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque, Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School, Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1, Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.

