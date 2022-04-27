Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Company distributes 100,000 meals to blue-collared workers

Multiple locations across the country set to light up the sky during the upcoming festive holidays
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Over 4,000 people, including employees, non-employees, and officials of Danube Group, gathered in 14 different locations across the UAE for Iftar on Tuesday (April 26).
In a press release, Danube Group said the event marks one of the largest such programmes undertaken by a business group. People from diverse cultural backgrounds – including non-Muslims joined the gathering to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.
The company organised multiple gatherings across the seven emirates, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
People who were fasting joined those who weren’t, and Muslims invited their non-Muslim friends to share the Iftar meal together as part of the spirit of Ramadan. The Iftar gathering takes place after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, where people had to maintain social distancing, health, and safety protocol.
“Ramadan is incomplete if we can’t share a meal with others – and that is part of the spirit of the holy month. We have organised these Iftar gatherings to share a meal with others and to celebrate the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan – to seek forgiveness and divine blessings as well as offering our gratitude to the Almighty for saving us from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.
“Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood, and its message transcends across cultures. It offers a universal code of life – a way for emancipation. We wanted to share the true spirit of Islam through this initiative,” he added.
“As the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, life is becoming normal, after a gap of two years,” stated Sajan.
“Let us join in our collective prayer and resolve to remain united and to look after each other so that we can live a happy life and create a better future for all of us – regardless of one’s religious faith.”
ALSO READ:
Multiple locations across the country set to light up the sky during the upcoming festive holidays
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Police chief urges everyone to be part of this grand humanitarian mission
Ramadan 20221 day ago
accompanies inspectors in Muhaisnah
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Every day during the holy month a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Educational institutes are scheduled to resume work on Monday, May 9
Ramadan 20221 day ago
In turn, this will help us protect our religion and honour
Ramadan 20221 day ago