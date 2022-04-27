Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Company distributes 100,000 meals to blue-collared workers

Over 4,000 people joined Danube employees in multiple Iftar feasts in 14 locations across the country

Over 4,000 people, including employees, non-employees, and officials of Danube Group, gathered in 14 different locations across the UAE for Iftar on Tuesday (April 26).

In a press release, Danube Group said the event marks one of the largest such programmes undertaken by a business group. People from diverse cultural backgrounds – including non-Muslims joined the gathering to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

The company organised multiple gatherings across the seven emirates, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

People who were fasting joined those who weren’t, and Muslims invited their non-Muslim friends to share the Iftar meal together as part of the spirit of Ramadan. The Iftar gathering takes place after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, where people had to maintain social distancing, health, and safety protocol.

“Ramadan is incomplete if we can’t share a meal with others – and that is part of the spirit of the holy month. We have organised these Iftar gatherings to share a meal with others and to celebrate the spirit of the Holy month of Ramadan – to seek forgiveness and divine blessings as well as offering our gratitude to the Almighty for saving us from the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group.

“Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood, and its message transcends across cultures. It offers a universal code of life – a way for emancipation. We wanted to share the true spirit of Islam through this initiative,” he added.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic subsides, life is becoming normal, after a gap of two years,” stated Sajan.

“Let us join in our collective prayer and resolve to remain united and to look after each other so that we can live a happy life and create a better future for all of us – regardless of one’s religious faith.”

