Ramadan in Dubai: Delivery driver loves breaking fast with 'work family' every day

Faisal Mohammad has been a resident of the UAE for the past 10 years

Representational image

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 8:36 PM

Pakistani expat Faisal Mohammad who works as a delivery driver at a supermarket in Dubai looks forward to the time of the day when he sits down with his colleagues.

“I am a delivery driver, and my job is to deliver grocery and all types of food items to the houses in the neighbourhood. I do around 30-40 deliveries a day depending on the location and demand on a given day." Mohammed works at R. Rich Supermarket and New W. Mart Supermarket in Dubai.

"Sometimes, I am in a rush but at other times not so much. I work for around ten hours with break times in between. We have a break everyday between 6-8pm. I end my fast with my colleagues at a designated place provided by the company in Al Barsha, and the food is also provided by them. We eat together, chat and share our feelings with each other," says the 30-year-old.

Faisal has been in the UAE for the past 10 years. He explains what he likes best about the holy month: “Nothing beats Ramadan. It’s a time of prayer and spirituality. But another thing that I really appreciate is that during Ramadan I have Iftar with my colleagues. Over a period, we have developed a good understanding with each other. So, we enjoy each other’s company.”

Faisal who supports a big family back home that includes his parents, three brothers and two sisters says he’ll be happy doing a video call with his family this Eid as he won’t be able to make it home during Eid Al Fitr.

“I will not be able to go home this Eid. I have almost forgotten what it felt like to be in Pakistan for Ramadan because I’ll go home next in 2023. But I do have an extended work family here in the UAE. I am grateful to Allah for everything that I’ve received in my life. As the holy month is marked by intense prayer, I pray to Allah, from the bottom of my heart that everyone remains happy and healthy, going forward.”

ALSO READ: