Ramadan 2024: Bus timings between RAK, other emirates, Oman revealed

Kingdom's Supreme Court had earlier called on Muslims to report the sighting either by the naked eye or through binoculars
Ras Al Khaimah's transport authority (Rakta) has released its Ramadan timetable, listing the changed timings for intercity buses and buses to Oman.
The intercity buses from Ras Al Khaimah allow passengers to travel to Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain. There are direct buses and ones that stop along other emirates.
There are also buses that travel between Ras Al Khaimah and Global Village, as well as Dubai Mall.
The following are the timings released by the authority for Ramadan:
The authority also operates a bus between Ras Al Khaimah and Musandam in Oman.
The rush-hour restriction in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain is applicable for trucks and buses transporting more than 50 workers
The sighting will begin between 6.04pm and 6.15pm Saudi time
Muslims around the world will abstain from eating and drinking from dawn till dusk, with fasting hours ranging from 12-17 hours
Some have announced that the crescent moon has not been sighted on Sunday, March 10, making March 12 the first day of Ramadan
Ramadan begins upon the sighting of the last Sha'ban moon
As communities in the country prepare for Ramadan, we've compiled a comprehensive list to celebrating this Islamic holy month
The first night of Ramadan and Taraweeh prayer will be on Monday, March 11, after sunset (after Isha)