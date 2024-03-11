Dubai schools record full attendance on first day of Ramadan

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 5:07 PM

Schools in Dubai witnessed full attendance on the first day of Ramadan despite numerous students observing a fast.

This morning saw some traffic snarls around a few schools due to the adjusted timings on the first day of the holy month, but institutions were proactive in managing these short bottlenecks with traffic marshals constantly easing the flow of vehicular movement.

Today was the first day of the shortened class periods to make the school day more manageable for fasting students during this period.

Staggered end

Sarah O’Regan, Principal/CEO at GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said, “Attendance was good today, and we haven’t noticed a drop. This morning and afternoon have seemed consistent with ‘normal’ traffic around the school. We have put steps in place such as a staggered end to the school day and staff staying on-site until all parent traffic has gone to alleviate any potential build-up. The volume of traffic on the road hasn’t changed significantly but the flow does seem smoother.”

Sarah O’Regan

Institutions modified physical education (PE) activities to ensure fasting students are not overly exerted.

The curriculum is reviewed each year in schools to accommodate Ramadan timings.

She added, “Accommodations such as fasting students being provided with alternative learning for PE, flexible prayer times, and dedicated fasting rooms in the school has meant that, whilst the day feels different for a number of students and staff, the learning experience, however, is consistent with the rest of the academic year.

“It is also very close to exam season so many of our older students approaching their end-of- year assessments are aware of the importance of attendance during the Holy Month,” Regan added.

Principals pointed out that they even worked in close cooperation with nearby schools to align schedules and enhance traffic management, leading to minimal congestion during peak hours.

Michelle Thomas, Principal/CEO at GEMS Al Barsha National School said, “The traffic situation around the school in the morning and afternoon was quite smooth for our first day. We collaborated closely with our neighbouring schools to coordinate schedules and optimise traffic flow, resulting in minimal congestion during peak hours. Attendance on the first day of the Holy Month was good, reflecting the commitment and respect of our students towards their education despite the commencement of Ramadan.”

Michelle Thomas

Sensitising students

Many schools are organising several initiatives this Ramadan that include hosting a community iftar and fundraising for school workers' food.

“Additionally, we are introducing a Ramadan Calendar with daily activities and inviting donations for clothing through the Red Crescent Society,” added Thomas.

For Indian-curriculum schools this year, the first week of Ramadan commences when all end-of-session academic requirements have been achieved. After their holidays, which commence shortly, students will begin a new academic year.

Amity School Dubai Principal, Sangita Chima, said, “On the first day of Ramadan, attendance at our school was remarkable, with the entire school community arriving promptly and prepared to commence the week. As we embark on this auspicious month, we have curated a diverse array of activities and events to enrich the experience for our students before the term concludes in March.”

Sangita Chima

Meanwhile, efforts are made to create awareness among non-Muslim students, about cultural and religious practices such as fasting.

Pupils in primary years were also made aware of not consuming food or beverages in front of fasting students.

“It is heartening to witness their enthusiasm and eagerness to participate, reflecting a deep engagement with the cultural and spiritual significance of Ramadan,” added Chima.

