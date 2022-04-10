Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauds VP's One Billion Meals initiative

'Its success is a testament to our longstanding commitment to helping those in need'

By Web Desk Published: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 5:11 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Apr 2022, 5:12 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has lauded UAE's 1 Billion Meals initiative as it strives to provide food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said that that initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is testatement to the country's humanitarian value to help those in need:

'The visionary One Billion Meals initiative, launched by my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, has received generous support from the UAE people. Its success is a testament to our country’s humanitarian values and our longstanding commitment to helping those in need.'

The initiative, the largest food donation drive of its kind in the region, has collected 76 million meals within just six days, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the initiative provides food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.

A long list of charity and humanitarian pioneers, including institutions, companies and individuals have announced their support for the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative since its inception ahead of Ramadan this year.

Within just six days of the initiative, 45,491 donors and 98 have contributed 76 million meals, which in addition to the 220 million meals collected during the 100 Million Meals campaign, brings the total number of meals collected to 296 million meals. Distribution of meals have commenced in six countries, including India, Lebanon, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Egypt.