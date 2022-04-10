UAE's One Billion Meals drive: Emirates Islamic bank donates Dh5 million

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai Duty Free donates Dh5 million to One Billion Meals initiative
The airport retailer continues to actively support important social and charitable initiatives during the holy month
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Emirates Islamic bank has announced the contribution of Dh5 million to UAE's 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region to provide food support to underprivileged and vulnerable groups suffering from food insecurity in 50 countries.
The bank's contribution will help provide basic foodstuff to individuals and families in lower-income communities in the countries covered by 1 Billion Meals. The initiative is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in cooperation with United Nations agencies, regional networks focused on providing food security to vulnerable groups, and local humanitarian institutions and charities in coordination with the relevant authorities in the targeted countries.
By donating to the campaign, the bank joins a long list of charity and humanitarian pioneers, including institutions, companies and individuals who have announced their support for the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative since its inception.
ALSO READ:
Salah Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “As we observe the holy month of Ramadan, we are delighted to contribute to the One Billion Meals initiative, one of the largest campaigns to fight hunger in the world.
Through this noble initiative, we will continue to support the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in elevating the quality of life worldwide."
