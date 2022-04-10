UAE's Ramadan 2022 food drive reaches 76 million meals within six days

Taqwa is the bedrock of the Islamic faith and the most valuable fruit of fasting
Ramadan 2022
The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest food donation drive of its kind in the region, has collected 76 million meals within just six days.
Organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the initiative provides food support to the underprivileged and the undernourished in 50 countries around the world, especially vulnerable groups of children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.
Within just six days of the initiative, 45,491 donors and 98 have contributed 76 million meals, which in addition to the 220 million meals collected during the 100 Million Meals campaign, brings the total number of meals collected to 296 million meals. Distribution of meals have commenced in six countries, including India, Lebanon, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Egypt.
The 1 Billion Meals campaign builds on the success of the 100 Million Meals campaign, which ran during Ramadan last year and exceeded all its targets to collect 220 million meals and distribute them around the world. The target of 1 Billion Meals initiative is to collect an additional 780 million meals and distribute them to 50 countries around the world.
His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, said: “The responses we’ve received to the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the contributions collected from donors across the UAE, including a wide range of businesses and individuals, are rooted in the people’s ethical responsibility and humanitarian commitment.”
How to donate
Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels: the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.
