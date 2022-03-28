Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Guidelines to serve food in eateries during the holy month announced

New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware
Ramadan 20225 days ago
The Sharjah Municipality announced that it has started issuing permits to eateries for serving food during the day in Ramadan.
Permit holders, including those inside shopping malls, can serve food till the call for the Asr prayer.
The service is limited to off-site food only and customers are not allowed inside dining halls.
Covid safety rules have been eased across the country as daily cases remain steady, and recovery rates high.
Earlier, authorities announced that Iftar tents will make a comeback this Ramadan after a gap of two years.
Those inside must ensure a distance of at least one metre from one another.
According to the protocol, Iftar tents must be designed in the form of a canopy that is open from all sides or be air-conditioned.
ALSO READ:
New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Some crooks send e-mails or put up social media posts, seeking help from residents
Ramadan 20226 days ago
Employers can decide the working hours of employees who work in shifts
Ramadan 20226 days ago
The crescent moon will be monitored on 29th Shaaban 1443 hijri year
Ramadan 20226 days ago
Timings of Imsak and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2
Ramadan 20221 week ago
Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Eid clothing initiative benefited 165,000 people
Ramadan 20221 week ago