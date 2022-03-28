Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Guidelines to serve food in eateries during the holy month announced

Authorities announced that Iftar tents will make a comeback after a gap of two years

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 3:59 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 4:48 PM

The Sharjah Municipality announced that it has started issuing permits to eateries for serving food during the day in Ramadan.

Permit holders, including those inside shopping malls, can serve food till the call for the Asr prayer.

The service is limited to off-site food only and customers are not allowed inside dining halls.

Covid safety rules have been eased across the country as daily cases remain steady, and recovery rates high.

Earlier, authorities announced that Iftar tents will make a comeback this Ramadan after a gap of two years.

Those inside must ensure a distance of at least one metre from one another.

According to the protocol, Iftar tents must be designed in the form of a canopy that is open from all sides or be air-conditioned.

