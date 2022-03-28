Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Rules to display Iftar snacks in front of Sharjah eateries announced

New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Iftar snacks can be put up for display outside eateries in Sharjah during the holy month of Ramadan, it was announced on Monday. Restaurants, cafeterias and bakeries need to get a permit from the Sharjah Municipality for displaying the snacks after the Asr prayer.
The practice — which is a common sight across the UAE during the holy month — was banned in Sharjah in 2021 and 2020 as a Covid safety measure.
Taking to Instagram, the civic body issued the guidelines for the practice. Food must be:
— Displayed on a pavement in front of the eateries, provided it is not a sand area.
— Displayed in an airtight glass cabinet
— Placed in stainless steel containers.
— Covered with aluminum foil or food-grade plastic.
ALSO READ:
New promotions will be launched every week to cater to the diverse consumer demands across multiple categories including food, beverages, technology and homeware
Ramadan 20225 days ago
Some crooks send e-mails or put up social media posts, seeking help from residents
Ramadan 20226 days ago
Employers can decide the working hours of employees who work in shifts
Ramadan 20226 days ago
The crescent moon will be monitored on 29th Shaaban 1443 hijri year
Ramadan 20226 days ago
Timings of Imsak and Iftar depend on sunrise and sunset
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The holy month will begin on Saturday, April 2
Ramadan 20221 week ago
Khor Fakkan will precede Abu Dhabi by about eight minutes for the start of fasting and breakfast
Ramadan 20221 week ago
The Eid clothing initiative benefited 165,000 people
Ramadan 20221 week ago