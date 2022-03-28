Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Rules to display Iftar snacks in front of Sharjah eateries announced

The practice was banned in the Emirate in 2020 and 2021 as a Covid safety measure

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 3:23 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 3:24 PM

Iftar snacks can be put up for display outside eateries in Sharjah during the holy month of Ramadan, it was announced on Monday. Restaurants, cafeterias and bakeries need to get a permit from the Sharjah Municipality for displaying the snacks after the Asr prayer.

The practice — which is a common sight across the UAE during the holy month — was banned in Sharjah in 2021 and 2020 as a Covid safety measure.

Taking to Instagram, the civic body issued the guidelines for the practice. Food must be:

— Displayed on a pavement in front of the eateries, provided it is not a sand area.

— Displayed in an airtight glass cabinet

— Placed in stainless steel containers.

— Covered with aluminum foil or food-grade plastic.

